FY2021 EPS Estimates for Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Array Biopharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Array Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

ARRY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Array Biopharma from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Array Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Array Biopharma from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Shares of ARRY stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Array Biopharma has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Array Biopharma’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,776,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,467,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,101,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

