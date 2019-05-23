Gates Industrial (GTES) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.60

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 318832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

GTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Walter Lifsey acquired 76,050 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $994,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Grant Gawronski acquired 5,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 82,050 shares of company stock worth $1,073,474. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Gates Industrial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gates Industrial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

