Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 181,294 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $261,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.51 per share, with a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,757.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $5,963,950.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 680,041 shares in the company, valued at $74,355,682.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,745 shares of company stock worth $8,532,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Ifs Securities restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $154.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.32.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $109.87 on Thursday. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $160.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Concho Resources had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

