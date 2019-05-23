George G. Beasley Acquires 6,750 Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI) Stock

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Chairman George G. Beasley acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at $41,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BBGI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.99. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,126,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 51,025 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 401,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 49,649 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

