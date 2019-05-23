GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

