Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) Insider Purchases $57,500.00 in Stock

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) insider Jeffrey A. Leddy acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ENT opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Global Eagle Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.16 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 14.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

