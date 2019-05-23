Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Godaddy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Godaddy to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

GDDY stock opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.18 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Wagner sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $2,782,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,557,310.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Aldrich sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,471.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,078 shares of company stock worth $23,281,285 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

