Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Receives $32.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

GLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $19.99 on Monday. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 53.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,566,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,007,000 after acquiring an additional 560,753 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 77.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after acquiring an additional 447,948 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 758,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 392,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

