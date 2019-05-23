GoldBlocks (GB) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $52,246.00 and $41.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.01952788 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006283 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000218 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002620 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000873 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

