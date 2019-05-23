Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,166,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PTMC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.65. 86,593 shares of the stock traded hands. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

