Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.97. 745,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,677,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, VP Lawrence West acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 6,444,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $15,274,176.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,875,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,864,190.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,312,432 shares of company stock valued at $24,318,000 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 88.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 716,377 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 182.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,153,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,699,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 366,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,699,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 366,568 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Stock Price Down 5.3%” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/gran-tierra-energy-gte-stock-price-down-5-3.html.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.