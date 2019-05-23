Granada Gold Mine (GGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Granada Gold Mine Inc (CVE:GGM) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 55875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,468 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

