Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,233.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,242,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,652 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150,143 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 117,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 61,575 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Markus Boehringer sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $1,387,199.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,863.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 54,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,992,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,922 shares of company stock worth $6,790,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.41%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.71 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

