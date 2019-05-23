Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,309 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Biogen were worth $56,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 188.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Biogen by 150.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $235.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $216.12 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $397.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $328.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $427.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.23.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 118,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $229.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,211,559.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,415.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

