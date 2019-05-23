Greenleaf Trust Has $552,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

In other news, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $4,892,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,120,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.41, for a total transaction of $4,352,535.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $17,270,643 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN opened at $318.82 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.93 and a 12-month high of $398.88. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.14.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

