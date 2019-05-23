Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stake in Cigna Corp (CI)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cigna were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 706 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Cigna by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.85.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $152.83 on Thursday. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $33.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

