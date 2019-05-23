GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 162.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,810.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,720. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

