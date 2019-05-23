Hammerson (HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 390 ($5.10).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hammerson to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 278 ($3.63) in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 392 ($5.12).

Get Hammerson alerts:

LON HMSO opened at GBX 282.50 ($3.69) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 285.80 ($3.73) and a one year high of GBX 561.40 ($7.34).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.76%.

In other news, insider David Atkins purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £50,150 ($65,529.86). Also, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 13,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.97), for a total transaction of £51,098.60 ($66,769.37).

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.