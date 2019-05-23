Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $157,000 in Agree Realty Co. (ADC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Agree Realty by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 48,045 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 38.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 77.89%.

In other news, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $48,712.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,034 shares in the company, valued at $627,772.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 6,801 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $450,158.19. Following the purchase, the director now owns 206,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,640,964.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ADC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

