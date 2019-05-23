Hanwei Energy Services (HE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Hanwei Energy Services Corp (TSE:HE) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 121000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $3.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Hanwei Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HE)

Hanwei Energy Services Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells high pressure fiberglass reinforced plastic pipes for the oil and gas, water transmission, and salt mining industries. The company operates through two segments, Pipe, and Oil and Gas. It provides fiber glass reinforced pipe products, such as line pipes, connecting systems, downhole pipes and casings, and fittings for oil and gas, marine, chemical and brine, and infrastructure applications in China, Canada, Middle Asia, and the Middle East.

