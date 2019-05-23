HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,808 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 16,494.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,119,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,579,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,459,000 after acquiring an additional 307,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,189,000 after acquiring an additional 310,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $359,391,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $128.21 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $101.30 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.66. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 112.65% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $5,414,680.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,745,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

