Head to Head Comparison: Healthier Choices Management (HCMC) vs. Gilla (GLLA)

Healthier Choices Management (OTCMKTS:HCMC) and Gilla (OTCMKTS:GLLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Healthier Choices Management has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilla has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Healthier Choices Management shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Healthier Choices Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Healthier Choices Management and Gilla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthier Choices Management -84.35% N/A -90.51% Gilla N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthier Choices Management and Gilla’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthier Choices Management $14.65 million 0.20 -$13.16 million N/A N/A Gilla $4.60 million 0.28 -$6.64 million N/A N/A

Gilla has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthier Choices Management.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Healthier Choices Management and Gilla, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthier Choices Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Gilla 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gilla beats Healthier Choices Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Natural and Organic Retail Stores, and Vapor Products. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide. The company also provides replacement parts, including batteries, coils, refill cartridges, or cartomizers that contain the liquid solution, atomizers, tanks, and e-liquids, as well as various types of chargers, carrying cases, and lanyards. The company sells its e-liquid under the Vape Store brand name. It sells its products through 13 vape retail stores in the Southeast region of the United States. In addition, it offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items through Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store. The company was formerly known as Vapor Corp. and changed its name to Healthier Choices Management Corp. in March 2017. Healthier Choices Management Corp. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Gilla Company Profile

Gilla Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic and premium branded e-liquid used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories in Europe, Canada, and the United States. The company offers its products under the brand names of Spectrum Concentrates, Coil Glaze, Craft Vapes, Siren, The Drip Factory, Shake It, Surf Sauce, Ohana, Moshi, Crisp, Just Fruit, Vinto Vape, Vapor's Dozen, Enriched Vapor, and Crown E-liquid. Gilla Inc. sells its products through market channels, including vape shops, retail and wholesale distributors, convenience stores, and e-commerce Websites. The company is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

