Head to Head Comparison: Puxin (NEW) versus Bridgepoint Education (BPI)

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) and Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puxin and Bridgepoint Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $324.07 million 1.58 -$121.21 million N/A N/A Bridgepoint Education $443.37 million 0.29 $4.64 million $0.47 10.09

Bridgepoint Education has higher revenue and earnings than Puxin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Puxin and Bridgepoint Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bridgepoint Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Puxin presently has a consensus price target of $27.22, indicating a potential upside of 339.66%. Bridgepoint Education has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.46%. Given Puxin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Puxin is more favorable than Bridgepoint Education.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Bridgepoint Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Bridgepoint Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and Bridgepoint Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin -38.08% -191.04% -29.35% Bridgepoint Education 2.32% 12.26% 6.06%

Summary

Bridgepoint Education beats Puxin on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2017, its institutions offered approximately 1,200 courses and 80 degree programs; and had 45,730 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as TeleUniversity, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgepoint Education, Inc. in February 2004. Bridgepoint Education, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

