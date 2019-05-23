Head-To-Head Review: CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (CICHY) versus Cybg (CBBYF)

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) and Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and Cybg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Cybg 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and Cybg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR $128.46 billion 0.15 $35.86 billion N/A N/A Cybg $1.84 billion 1.19 N/A N/A N/A

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Cybg.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and Cybg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR 28.42% 14.40% 1.12% Cybg N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cybg has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Cybg does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR beats Cybg on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. It also provides corporate banking products and services, including corporate term, notification, and demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement and statement of deposits; SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans; international settlement and financing services, and FI services for foreign banks; fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; and custody services, as well as e-banking services. In addition, the company offers corporate services comprising institutional services comprising services for government agencies, services for non-banking financial institutions, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, and bank-insurance cooperation. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, finance leasing, investment banking, and other financial services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14,977 institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Cybg

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services. It also provides international trade services, such as import loans, export loans, documentary collections, currency guarantees, and letters of credit for securing trade; and current account facilities comprising debit cards, cheque books, regular statements, direct debits, and standing orders, as well as day to day and online banking services. This segment serves business customers in the small business, commercial, corporate, and structured finance markets. The Retail Banking segment offers personal current accounts, savings accounts, and term deposits; occupied mortgage loans and BTL loans, unsecured personal loans, and overdrafts, as well as credit card products; and insurance and investment products. The company was founded in 1838 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

