Head to Head Review: StealthGas (GASS) & PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (PCFBY)

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares StealthGas and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas -7.47% 0.03% 0.01% PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

StealthGas has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. StealthGas does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StealthGas and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas $164.33 million 0.77 -$12.28 million N/A N/A PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR $1.49 billion 0.54 $3.61 million N/A N/A

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than StealthGas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of StealthGas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for StealthGas and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

StealthGas presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.60%. Given StealthGas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StealthGas is more favorable than PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR.

Summary

StealthGas beats PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 17, 2018, it had a fleet of 56 vessels comprising 52 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 329,149 cubic meters; 3 medium range product tankers; and 1 Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

