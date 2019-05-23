Head-To-Head Survey: Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) & Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $881.68 million 8.63 $281.58 million $3.04 12.09 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $54.55 million 2.52 -$11.30 million $1.34 8.14

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out 101.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Omega Healthcare Investors and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 4 3 0 2.43 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus price target of $37.56, suggesting a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 30.17% 7.02% 3.11% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 8.39% 9.78% 0.94%

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

