Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Insider Sells $419,574.32 in Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) insider John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 13,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $419,574.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.12. 701,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $112.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on Healthcare Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 90,925 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 271,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,462,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,219,000 after acquiring an additional 182,166 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

