Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,963,653 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 13,360,871 shares. Approximately 20.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,011,075 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3,976.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,186,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,635,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,517,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,613,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,233,000 after purchasing an additional 352,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3,000.9% during the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 287,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 278,068 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

