Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Stake Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $16,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,942.1% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2,149.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 419.2% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 402.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $33.56 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.54%.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Benchmark set a $50.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

