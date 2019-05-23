Heico (HEI) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Heico (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Heico from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $103.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.48. Heico has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $107.45.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. Heico had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $137,090.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,505.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $686,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $145,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,756 shares of company stock worth $2,022,171. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Heico by 751.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Heico by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Heico by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

