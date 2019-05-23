Heska (HSKA) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Heska from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA opened at $78.69 on Thursday. Heska has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $608.97 million, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 million. Heska had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 226,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,897,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.