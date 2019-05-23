HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,807 Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 153,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 84,185 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $54.92 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFG. UBS Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $57,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $160,370 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

