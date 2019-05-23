Hills Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,239,454,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,762,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,718,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871,418 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,755,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,101 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared Watkin sold 309,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $24,293,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,211.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $4,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,643 shares of company stock valued at $42,471,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/hills-bank-trust-co-raises-holdings-in-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.