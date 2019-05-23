Hollencrest Capital Management Has $233,000 Stake in TiVo Corp (TIVO)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in TiVo were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TiVo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TiVo by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of TiVo by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TIVO stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. TiVo Corp has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $904.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of -0.05.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). TiVo had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TiVo Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of TiVo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TiVo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

TiVo Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

