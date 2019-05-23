Home Depot Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.36 (HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.36 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Home Depot has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Home Depot has a payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Depot to earn $10.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,889,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,443. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.29.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

