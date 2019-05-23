Hookipa Pharma Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 28th (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma’s (NASDAQ:HOOK) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 28th. Hookipa Pharma had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $84,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HOOK opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr purchased 357,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 892,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $12,499,998.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

