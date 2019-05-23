HorusPay (HORUS) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. HorusPay has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $70.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00401361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.01280927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00145486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017218 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004547 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

