HP (HPQ) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. HP also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.14-2.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered HP from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered HP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,645,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411,837. HP has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

In related news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

