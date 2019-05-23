HSBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Total (TOT)

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $58.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Get Total alerts:

Total stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,473. The company has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Total has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.21 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Total by 65.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Total by 1,212.8% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.