HSS Hire Group (HSS) Rating Increased to Add at Numis Securities

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 37 ($0.48) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 33 ($0.43).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HSS Hire Group stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 million and a PE ratio of -14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.55. HSS Hire Group has a 12 month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

