Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) Receives $32.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huazhu Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, China International Capital downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of HTHT opened at $34.40 on Monday. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 1,119.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,432,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823,167 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 29,679,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 785.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,124,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 877.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

