IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (IOFB) versus Home Bancshares (HOMB) Head to Head Comparison

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) and Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Bancshares pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Home Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Home Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH and Home Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

Home Bancshares has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.96%. Given Home Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancshares is more favorable than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Risk & Volatility

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH and Home Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A N/A Home Bancshares 37.12% 12.95% 2.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH and Home Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A Home Bancshares $788.20 million 3.81 $300.40 million $1.75 10.22

Home Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Summary

Home Bancshares beats IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through four locations in Muscatine and two locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides Internet banking, mobile banking, voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 159 branch locations, including 77 branches in Arkansas, 76 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

