IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.59. 9,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,262. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $113.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0348 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

