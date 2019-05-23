IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $403,000 in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBF. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 668.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,834,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,641,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

