IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 248,828 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 481.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 176,767 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 188,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,194,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 445,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $3,331,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

BNED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sidoti lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.70. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.04) earnings per share. Barnes & Noble Education’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

