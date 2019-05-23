Insider Buying: American International Group Inc (AIG) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,085,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,392. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.52. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 148.8% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

