Insider Buying: Bunge Ltd (BG) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) insider Brian Zachman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,052.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BG stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.95. 36,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,195. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Bunge’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bunge by 7,122.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,805,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,752,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bunge by 618.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,620,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,789,000 after buying an additional 3,117,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 2,903.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,486,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after buying an additional 1,437,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,827,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Bunge by 223.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,766,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after buying an additional 1,220,696 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bunge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

