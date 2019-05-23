Insider Buying: DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (DZSI) CFO Purchases 10,256 Shares of Stock

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) CFO Mikhail Golomb acquired 10,256 shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.98 million, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.66. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DZSI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the first quarter worth $240,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

