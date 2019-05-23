Insider Buying: Hill International Inc (HIL) Director Purchases 7,791 Shares of Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director James M. Chadwick purchased 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $19,633.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HIL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hill International Inc has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 6.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Hill International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Hill International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hill International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

