Insider Buying: Mineral Resources Limited (MIN) Insider Purchases 1,269,480 Shares of Stock

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) insider Timothy Roberts acquired 1,269,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$14.88 ($10.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,893,670.84 ($13,399,766.55).

Shares of Mineral Resources stock traded up A$0.08 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$15.95 ($11.31). The company had a trading volume of 1,242,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mineral Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$12.39 ($8.79) and a fifty-two week high of A$19.49 ($13.82).

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate or build-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

